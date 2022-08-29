Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $161.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

