Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EXP opened at $122.42 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.