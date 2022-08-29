Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,002,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,341,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

