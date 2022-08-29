Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,917 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics Stock Performance

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.71 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

