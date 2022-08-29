Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.03. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

