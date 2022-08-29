Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,220 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medpace by 68.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $158.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

