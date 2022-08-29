Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,450 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.