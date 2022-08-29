Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

NYSE BXP opened at $81.51 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.49 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

