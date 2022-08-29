Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

