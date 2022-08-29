Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WestRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WestRock Price Performance

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

