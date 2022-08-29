Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 178.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

ABMD stock opened at $258.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

