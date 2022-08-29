Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

