Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,174 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $20,625,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
R1 RCM Stock Performance
Shares of RCM opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86.
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.