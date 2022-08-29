Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,465 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

