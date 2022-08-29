Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tobam raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $495.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.00 and a 200-day moving average of $536.42. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

