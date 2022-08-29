Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $234.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

