Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $485.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.04. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

