Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $31.75 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.