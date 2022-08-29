Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $96.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.73 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

