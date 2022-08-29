Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donaldson Price Performance

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

