Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,550 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

