Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.93 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

