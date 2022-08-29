Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

