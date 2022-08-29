Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE RRX opened at $142.70 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

