Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 6.8 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.