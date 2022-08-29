Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $58,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.