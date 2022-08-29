Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,780 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.