Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

