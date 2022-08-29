Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 65.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 118.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.67 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

