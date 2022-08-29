Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,108,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

