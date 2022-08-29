Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,643 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 87,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 294,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DAL opened at $32.68 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

