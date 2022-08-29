Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,979 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,000. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

