Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Enviva by 26.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Enviva by 73.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Enviva by 3,181.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 235,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 228,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enviva by 27.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EVA opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

