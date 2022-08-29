Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,961 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.