Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

