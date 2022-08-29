Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.