Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock opened at $207.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.