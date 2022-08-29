First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 387.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.19 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

