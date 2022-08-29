First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

