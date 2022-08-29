FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Trading Down 3.1 %

FCFS stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

