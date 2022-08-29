FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FirstService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.