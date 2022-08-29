FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.80 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

