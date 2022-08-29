Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $792.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.