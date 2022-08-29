Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in FOX by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.72 on Monday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

