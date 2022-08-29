Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,059 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,076,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.