Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Greif were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

