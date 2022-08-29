GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,451 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

PLTR opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.



