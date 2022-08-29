GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 61,138 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 173,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 122,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

DTIL opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

