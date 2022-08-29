GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,301 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $204.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

