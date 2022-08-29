GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,765 shares of company stock worth $3,023,465. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

